  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:02:13 2023-03-10 am EST
75.9490 RUB   +0.13%
01:29aPope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'
RE
12:11aSistema Closes EUR200 Million Purchase of Russian Hotel Portfolio
MT
03/09Rebels in Indonesia's Papua call in NZ hostage video for UN mediation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Pope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'

03/10/2023 | 01:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly audience

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several "empires" and not just of Russia's, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday.

Francis said the conflict was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere".

He expressed a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace.

The pontiff was speaking to Italian Swiss television RSI, in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday. Extracts were published on Friday by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera.

Francis, who is 86 and marks the 10th anniversary of his election on March 13, also said he would resign if he got too tired and lost the capacity to govern the Roman Catholic Church.

Last month, he had said that papal resignations should happen in only exceptional circumstances.

His predecessor Benedict XVI, who died on Dec. 31 aged 95, became the first pontiff to resign in about 600 years when he stepped down in 2013.

Asked what would lead him to make the same decision to quit, Francis said: "A tiredness that doesn't make you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations".

Francis said he was "a bit ashamed" to use a wheelchair due to a knee ailment.

"I am old. I have less physical resistance, the knee (problem) was a physical humiliation, even if the recovery is going well now," he said.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Federico Maccioni, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:11aSistema Closes EUR200 Million Purchase of Russian Hotel Portfolio
MT
03/09Rebels in Indonesia's Papua call in NZ hostage video for UN mediation
RE
03/09Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defence of Bakhmut holds
RE
03/09Oil headed for worst weekly drop since Feb on U.S. slowdown fears
RE
03/09Hyundai Motor says various options are under review for Russia plant
RE
03/09Wheat down 15% in four weeks on Russia-Ukraine export deal optimism
RE
03/09Wheat set for fourth week of losses on Russia-Ukraine deal optimism
RE
03/09U.S. to hold meeting at U.N. on North Korea rights abuses
RE
03/09Biden budget cuts deficit with taxes on rich
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral