Portugal's 12-month inflation at 9.9% in November, slows down vs Oct

October prices increase was the fastest in 30 years.

Still, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 7.2% year-on-year, its fastest pace since December 1993, and up from a reading of 7.1% in October.

The economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled inflation worldwide, especially through increasing prices of energy and grains.

Compared to October, consumer prices in Portugal rose 0.3%.

