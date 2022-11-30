Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:50 2022-11-30 am EST
60.9000 RUB   +0.12%
05:00aEuro zone inflation drops, bolstering hopes for smaller ECB hike
RE
04:43aPortugal's 12-month inflation at 9.9% in November, slows down vs Oct
RE
04:43aAustria loses court challenge to Hungarian nuclear plant state aid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Portugal's 12-month inflation at 9.9% in November, slows down vs Oct

11/30/2022 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Roma community woman takes care of the clothes she sells at a street market, in Faro

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese consumer prices rose 9.9% year-on-year in November, slowing down slighly from the 10.1% reported in the previous month, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

October prices increase was the fastest in 30 years.

Still, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 7.2% year-on-year, its fastest pace since December 1993, and up from a reading of 7.1% in October.

The economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled inflation worldwide, especially through increasing prices of energy and grains.

Compared to October, consumer prices in Portugal rose 0.3%.

(Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua and Marta Serafinko; Editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:00aEuro zone inflation drops, bolstering hopes for smaller ECB hike
RE
04:43aPortugal's 12-month inflation at 9.9% in November, slows down vs Oct
RE
04:43aAustria loses court challenge to Hungarian nuclear plant state aid
RE
04:39aFactbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
04:09aBrussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
RE
03:35aCiti sees global growth to slow below 2% in 2023
RE
03:26aEU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
RE
03:24aRussian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex mov..
RE
03:19aBritain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls
RE
03:07aSouth Korea's SME Exports Decline for Second Straight Month in October
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish