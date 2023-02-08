Portugal to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks

The announcement came after Costa said on Saturday the southern European nation was in talks with Germany to obtainparts needed to repair inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory.

"Right now we are implementing the recovery and maintenance plan for the Leopard 2 tanks and, according to the plan, we are in a position to be able to send three of them in March," Costa told parliament.

"This is what we are working towards," Costa added.

Admiral Antonio Silva Ribeiro, the head of the Portuguesearmed forces, said last month Portugal had 37 Leopard 2 tanksbut local media has widely reported that most are inoperable.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last weekweek the country would receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in a"first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries.

Kyiv secured pledges from the West to supply main battletanks to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion, with Moscowmounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in easternUkraine.

