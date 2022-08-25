Power cut to Russian-held nuclear plant restored

Highlighting the risks to the plant: the last of four regular power lines supplying site was briefly cut on Thursday, meaning the plant had to resort to backup power for the first time and thinning its defenses against a potentially catastrophic meltdown.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, captured the Zaporizhzhia plant in March, but Ukrainian technicians have kept operating it under the orders of Russian forces. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the site, fueling fears of a nuclear disaster.

In an interview with Reuters, Ukraine's energy minister said he'd never dreamed any military would risk firing on a nuclear plant

"Any games with the nuclear plant will mean that it has to be turned off from our energy system. This means a blackout of the plant, which has huge risks attached to it. A huge risk approaching that of a nuclear war. This is just... I used to think that no one would shell a nuclear station. Even during a war."

Nuclear experts have warned of the risk of an accident at the plant's spent nuclear fuel pools or its reactors.

Cuts in power could prevent the plant from cooling spent fuel, potentially causing a disastrous meltdown.

The United Nations is insisting the area around the plant be demilitarized, a subject that came up on a Thursday phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"A nuclear power plant - and I believe I said this yesterday - should never be an active war zone. And we has said Russia should agree to demilitarize the zone around the plant and agree to allow an International Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible."

Zelenskiy on Thursday said "Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of global radiation catastrophe."