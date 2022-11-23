Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:08 2022-11-23 am EST
60.3320 RUB   -0.52%
11:05aPro-Kremlin group says responsible for cyberattack on EU Parliament - official
RE
11:03aExplainer-Russia's tanker fleet too small to bypass oil price cap
RE
10:37aEU Parliament website hit by cyber attack after Russia 'terrorism' vote - AFP
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Pro-Kremlin group says responsible for cyberattack on EU Parliament - official

11/23/2022 | 11:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Parliament plenary session in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for a denial of service attack on the European Parliament website after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the president of the institution said on Wednesday.

"The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," Roberta Metsola said in a tweet.

"Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: SlavaUkraini (glory to Ukraine)", she said.

Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"The availability of @Europarl_EN website is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic. This traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event," Parliament spokesman Jaime Duch said in a tweet.

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called "hacktivists" to knock them offline.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Sabine Siebold and James Pearson; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

By Bart H. Meijer and Sabine Siebold


© Reuters 2022
