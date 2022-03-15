Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Prosecutors seek longer, stricter jail term for Kremlin critic Navalny

03/15/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is pictured in 2020 in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russian prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to sentence jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to an additional 13 years on fraud and contempt of court charges and to move him to a maximum security prison, Navalny's spokeswoman said.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

In a Twitter post, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, cited a judge of the Lefortovo court in Moscow as saying the sentence would be announced on March 22.

Navalny used his appearance at the hearing, which was transmitted live from prison to reporters covering the case, to renew his call for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine but the transmission of his statement was blocked, she added.

"We've been saying that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants to keep Navalny in prison forever. The upcoming sentence has nothing to do with the law," Yarmysh wrote.

Navalny himself later struck a typically defiant tone, saying on Instagram: "If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said... then they can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds."

The prosecutors asked for the transfer to a maximum security prison because they said Navalny had committed crimes in the prison camp, thus becoming a repeat offender, Yarmysh said.

Officials at the prosecutor general's office did not reply to a request for comment.

FIGHTING 'DESPOTISM'

Navalny, who is able to publish social media posts through his lawyers and allies, renewed his call for protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

In Tuesday's Instagram post, he said the war had become "the direct consequence of corruption and degradation, a bloody cover-up of the failure of Putin's regime".

Last week Russian authorities put Yarmysh on a wanted list. She left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

Navalny was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack with a nerve agent during a visit to Siberia in 2020.

Navalny blamed Putin for the attack, a charge the Kremlin denies.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:59pLME imposes price limits for the first time after nickel crisis
RE
01:49pProsecutors seek longer, stricter jail term for Kremlin critic Navalny
RE
01:24pEU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions
RE
01:17pEuropean Central Bank Asks Banks to Scrutinize Account Transactions from Russian, Belar..
MT
01:17pEquities Advance Midday as Oil Slump Deepens, Producer Price Inflation Eases
MT
01:12pFTSE 100 Slips on Fears of Tighter Monetary Policy, Ukraine War
DJ
01:05pUK event management firm Hyve to exit Russia
RE
01:03pTOP WRAP 8-European leaders visit Kyiv, Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
RE
01:00pUkraine-born businessman gets one year in prison in U.S. campaign finance case
RE
12:50pAs law firms push to drop Russian clients, some say not so fast
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish