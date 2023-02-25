Advanced search
Protesters rally in Berlin against arming Ukraine

02/25/2023 | 02:23pm EST
STORY: Organized by a prominent left-wing German politician, the protest attracted about 10,000 according to police and came a day after the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which drew promises of more weapons from western allies, fresh sanctions against Russia and shows of support for Kyiv across the globe.

"We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!...Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives - and brings us closer to a 3rd world war," the protest's organizers said on their website.

The "Uprising for Peace" was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany's left-wing Die Linke party and Alice Schwarzer, a prominent German feminist activist and journalist.

Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

"I want there to be negotiations and I am against weapons being delivered," said protester Marion Thomas.

A small group holding a banner near the American embassy reading 'Ami go home', were heckled by left-wing supporters calling out: Nazis get lost.


© Reuters 2023
