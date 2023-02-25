Protesters rally in Berlin against arming Ukraine

"We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!...Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives - and brings us closer to a 3rd world war," the protest's organizers said on their website.

The "Uprising for Peace" was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany's left-wing Die Linke party and Alice Schwarzer, a prominent German feminist activist and journalist.

Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

"I want there to be negotiations and I am against weapons being delivered," said protester Marion Thomas.

A small group holding a banner near the American embassy reading 'Ami go home', were heckled by left-wing supporters calling out: "Nazis get lost" and "Nazis - out, out, out."