  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:41:58 2023-03-25 am EDT
77.1800 RUB   -0.10%
04:50aPutin: Russia, China not creating military alliance -agencies
RE
03:57aUkraine security chief says basing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilise Belarus
RE
03:34aTrump bashes 'witch hunt' investigations at Waco rally
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance -agencies

03/26/2023 | 04:50am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Minister of Transport Vitaly Saveliev in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and are hiding nothing in terms of their military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with state television broadcast on Sunday, news agencies reported.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping professed friendship and pledged closer ties at a summit in Moscow early this week, as Russia struggles to make gains in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"We are not creating any military alliance with China," Interfax quoted Putin as saying. "Yes, we have cooperation in the sphere of military-technical interaction. We are not hiding this.

"Everything is transparent, there is nothing secret."

Putin also said Western powers were trying to form more global alliances, accusing the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of starting to build a new "axis", bearing some resemblance to Germany, Italy and Japan's World War Two alliance.

"That is why Western analysts...are talking about the West starting to build a new axis similar to the one created in the 1930s by the fascist regimes of Germany and Italy and militarist Japan," Putin said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
