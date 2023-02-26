Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV

02/26/2023 | 02:35am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

"In today's conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?" Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

(Reporting Reuters, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2023
