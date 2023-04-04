Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-04-04
79.3797 RUB   +0.93%
Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow on April 5-6 - Kremlin

04/04/2023 | 09:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow

(Reuters) - Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week the two leaders would discuss Lukashenko's call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at an upcoming face-to-face meeting.

Putin and Lukashenko will hold talks on "topical bilateral and international issues" on April 5, before a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State on April 6, the Kremlin said in an announcement published on Tuesday.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two ex-Soviet countries, though long-standing plans for closer integration of their economies have repeatedly stalled.

Moscow is Belarus' key political and financial backer, while Lukashenko allowed Putin to use Belarus' territory as a launchpad for Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Last month Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia was boosting Belarus' nuclear capabilities in response to Finland joining the NATO military alliance.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:45aU.N. rights body extends Ukraine inquiry into crimes since Russia's invasion
RE
09:30aUkrainian soldier pleads 'partly guilty' at Russia's first war crime trial
RE
09:19aPutin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow on April 5-6 - Kremlin
RE
09:19aFinland Joins NATO in Historic Move Prompted by Russia, as Sweden Waits
DJ
09:11aEP Infrastructure's EBITDA rises in 2022 despite gas transmission decline
RE
09:06aExplainer-After Finland joins NATO, why is Turkey making Sweden wait?
RE
08:50aFinland becomes member of NATO
RE
08:16aRussia charges St Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism
RE
07:41aLithuania offers carve-outs to EU sceptics over Russia nuclear sanctions
RE
07:28aJapan rejects Russian Sovcombank's allegation that sanctions are illegal
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
