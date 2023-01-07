Advanced search
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone

01/07/2023 | 10:30am EST
STORY: State television showed two live clips of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.

Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.

Putin, wearing a blue jacket and a high-necked white sweater, crossed himself several times before television coverage cut away to a public service in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

Putin, who celebrated Easter last year in the Moscow's Cathedral with thousands of others, also attended Christmas by himself last year in his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. In 2021, he attended a public Divine Liturgy in Novgorod.


