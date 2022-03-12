Putin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin

March 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv
and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian
situation in Ukraine during a three-way phone call on Saturday,
the Kremlin said.
The Kremlin did not elaborate on Putin's comments about the
state of talks, 17 days into the war that began when Russian
forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
On Friday, Putin said there had been "certain positive
shifts" in the talks, which have been taking place in Belarus,
but gave no details.
The Kremlin statement said Macron and Scholz raised
questions about the humanitarian situation arising from what
Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine, and
Putin responded with allegations of human rights abuses by
Ukrainian forces. It did not cite evidence in support of those
allegations.
The three leaders agreed to keep in contact, the Kremlin
said.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)