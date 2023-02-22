Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:10:19 2023-02-22 am EST
75.1260 RUB   +0.65%
09:23aExclusive-Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, aims to boost exports - deputy minister
RE
09:18aPutin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow
RE
09:18aSwiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Putin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow

02/22/2023 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law enforcement officers stand guard near Luzhniki Stadium ahead of a concert

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine during a rally in Moscow on Wednesday, calling on the crowds to chant "Russia, Russia" to show their support for those he said were defending the fatherland.

Tens of thousands of people packed into Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, which has a capacity of 81,000, waving white, blue and red Russian flags and listening to patriotic songs before Putin arrived.

"They fight heroically, courageously, bravely. We are proud of them," Putin said at the "Glory to Defenders of the Fatherland" event, held on the eve of Russia's Feb. 23 holiday celebrating those who serve in the armed forces.

"Today they are supported by the whole country," Putin said of Russian forces in Ukraine, adding he had just been updated by military chiefs on the situation at the front. "When we are together, we have no equal. To the unity of the Russian people."

The Kremlin casts the war as a "special military operation" to protect Russia's own security in what it sees as an existential confrontation with the West.

The conflict in Ukraine started in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's 'Maidan Revolution' protests and Russia annexed Crimea. Fighting also erupted in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, a decision that Western powers and Ukraine have branded an imperial-style land grab. Ukraine has said it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:23aExclusive-Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, aims to boost exports - deputy minist..
RE
09:18aPutin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow
RE
09:18aSwiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova
RE
09:04aOil Dips as Recession Concerns Dominate Ahead of the Release of Fed Minutes
MT
08:19aTaliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
RE
07:57aCzech housing market "froze" in H2 2022, dropped by half in full-year
RE
07:48aJill Biden arrives in Namibia on Africa tour
RE
07:47aJill Biden arrives in Namibia on Africa tour
RE
07:43aRussia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise
RE
07:41aSpain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral