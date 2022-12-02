Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:33 2022-12-02 am EST
61.8000 RUB   +0.98%
05:41aBloomberg Video: The Impact of Russia's War in Ukraine on South Asia
MT
05:38aPutin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says
RE
05:36aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

12/02/2022 | 05:38am EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 10th National Congress of Judges, in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader.

Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, said the only way to end the war in Ukraine was for Putin to pull troops out and that if Putin was looking to end the conflict then Biden would be prepared to speak to the Kremlin chief.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a dovish tone when asked about Biden's remarks, saying that Putin remained open to negotiations but that Russia would not pull out of Ukraine.

"The president of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to ensure our interests," Peskov told reporters.

Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine, casting it as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation. Ukraine says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.

Russia has claimed around a fifth of Ukraine's post-Soviet territory, annexations the West and Ukraine say they will ever accept.

Peskov said that the refusal of the United States to recognise "the new territories" as Russian was hindering a search for any potential compromise.

Asked if the way Biden was framing potential contacts meant that negotiations were impossible from a Russian perspective, Peskov said: "In essence, that's what Biden said. He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine."

The Kremlin, Peskov said, could not accept that - and the Russian military operation would continue in Ukraine.

"But at the same time - it is very important to give this in conjunction - President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations. Of course, the most preferable way to achieve our interests is through peaceful, diplomatic means."

The conflict has left tens of thousands of soldiers dead on both sides and triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Guy Faulconbridge


© Reuters 2022
