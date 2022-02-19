Log in
Putin launches drills, U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 12:44pm EST
President Vladimir Putin launched exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday

It came as Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were moving forward and quote "poised to strike."

With Western nations fearing what could be one of the worst conflicts since the Cold War, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to quote "move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbor.

"Mr Putin can choose a different path. The US in lockstep with our allies and partners have offered him an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic solution. We hope that he takes it. We hope that he steps back from the brink of conflict and de-escalates."

Russia ordered the military build-up while demanding NATO prevent Ukraine ever joining the alliance but says Western predictions it's planning to invade Ukraine are wrong and dangerous.

It says it is now pulling back.

And holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Munich. British PM Boris Johnson had this warning:

"This is a very dangerous moment in our history. We stand on the brink of what could be a war in Europe, I think it would be an absolute disaster."

Washington and allies say the build-up is mounting.

Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declared a full military mobilization after ordering women and children to evacuate to Russia, citing the threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv denied the accusation.

It and Western leaders say the mobilization, evacuation and increased shelling across the ceasefire line this week are part of a Russian plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple explosions were heard on Saturday in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, as more people got on buses to leave, a Reuters witness said.

The origin of the explosions was not immediately clear. Ukraine said one of its soldiers had been killed.


