  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:31 2022-12-03 pm EST
62.5720 RUB   +1.62%
02:33pPutin not sincere about peace talks now, says top U.S. diplomat
RE
12:37pSweden deports man with alleged ties to Kurdish militant group
RE
11:06aAll EU governments complete approval of Russian oil price cap
RE
Putin not sincere about peace talks now, says top U.S. diplomat

12/03/2022 | 02:33pm EST
Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council outside Moscow

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine at this time, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visited Ukraine to show support at a time when Russia is trying to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

"Diplomacy is obviously everyone's objective but you have to have a willing partner," she told reporters.

"And it's very clear, whether it's the energy attacks, whether it's the rhetoric out of the Kremlin and the general attitude, that Putin is not sincere or ready for that."

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was prepared to speak to Putin if the Russian leader was interested in ending the war. But the idea died quickly when the Kremlin said the West must recognize Moscow's declared annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

This reaction from Russia, Nuland said, showed "how not serious they are".

Nuland also met Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy's office, who expressed thanks for the billions of dollars worth of aid Washington has committed to Ukraine.

"Ukraine's victory, which we are sure of, will be our joint victory," Zelenskiy's office quoted him as telling Nuland.

(Reporting by Thomas Balmforth, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
