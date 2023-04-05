Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:04:08 2023-04-05 pm EDT
80.1750 RUB   +1.10%
Putin opens talks with Belarus leader, no public mention of Ukraine
RE
Church accused of Moscow ties expelled from two parishes in western Ukraine
RE
Russian girl who drew a picture against war faces custody battle
RE
Summary 
Summary

Putin opens talks with Belarus leader, no public mention of Ukraine

04/05/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks, but in their opening public remarks both men steered clear of the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week the two leaders would discuss Lukashenko's call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Last month Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"I must say that we have done a lot as a result of our joint work in all areas," Putin told Lukashenko in comments broadcast by state television.

"We will discuss all of this tomorrow - this applies to our cooperation in the international arena and jointly solving questions of ensuring the security of our states."

Moscow is Minsk's closest political and financial backer. Lukashenko allowed Putin to use the territory of Belarus as a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics. Russia's pre-war population was around 140 million compared to just 9 million for Belarus.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Jake Cordell; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:40pPutin opens talks with Belarus leader, no public mention of Ukraine
RE
01:29pChurch accused of Moscow ties expelled from two parishes in western Ukraine
RE
01:03pRussian girl who drew a picture against war faces custody battle
RE
12:03pRussia's weekly consumer prices rise quickened in late March
RE
12:00pGlobal diesel prices fall as economic slowdown inte..
RE
11:58aU.S. working on 'wrongful detention' label for WSJ reporter -Blinken
RE
11:49aRussia's National Wealth Fund up $7 billion to $154.5 billion in March - Finance Minist..
RE
11:49aRussia's Lavrov to discuss Ukraine, grain and energy in visit to Turkey
RE
11:48aMoscow approves sale of Inditex's Russian business to UAE-based buyer
RE
11:44aRussia says it will ignore media lobbying for release of arrested US reporter
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
