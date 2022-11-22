Putin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top Technicals
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Luxury
Strategic Metals
Biotechnology
Place your bets
The SPAC
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Currencies
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
News
Summary
USDRUB
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Add to my list
Delayed -
06:00 2022-11-22 am EST
60.6500
RUB
+0.15%
05:44a
Russian central bank to consider subdued inflationary pressure at next rate meeting
RE
05:44a
Falling Crude Oil Prices Give OPEC+ Confidence to Stick to Planned Output Cut, RBC Capital Markets Says
MT
05:26a
Kremlin says no substantive progress made on security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
MarketScreener Strategies
Putin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch
11/22/2022 | 06:03am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday watched the launch of a mighty nuclear-powered icebreaker for the Arctic via video from the Kremlin.
(Reporting Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:44a
Russian central bank to consider subdued inflationary pressure at next rate meeting
RE
05:44a
Falling Crude Oil Prices Give OPEC+ Confidence to Stick to Planned Output Cut, RBC Capi..
MT
05:26a
Kremlin says no substantive progress made on security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear ..
RE
05:18a
UK economy to suffer biggest hit from energy crisis among G7 - OECD
AN
05:10a
Ukraine says Russia hit aid distribution centre, one killed
RE
05:04a
Canada to sanction Belarus firms, more officials over Russia's war in Ukraine
RE
04:58a
Russian Orthodox Church calls Ukraine monastery raid 'act of intimidation'
RE
04:16a
CORRECT: LONDON MARKET OPEN: Oil stocks lift FTSE amid China concerns
AN
04:08a
LONDON MARKET OPEN: Oil stocks lift FTSE 100; China concerns persist
AN
02:56a
French embassy asks Burkina Faso for more protection after protests
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bearish
Technical analysis
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave