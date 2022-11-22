Advanced search
Putin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch

11/22/2022
ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday watched the launch of a mighty nuclear-powered icebreaker for the Arctic via video from the Kremlin.

(Reporting Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
