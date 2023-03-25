Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:41:58 2023-03-25 am EDT
77.1800 RUB   -0.10%
02:26pFactbox-Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big is it and who controls it?
RE
02:05pPutin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there
RE
12:57pUkraine's top soldier says situation in embattled Bakhmut is stabilising
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

03/25/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow

(Reuters) -Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory but will not violate non-proliferation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin told state television.

"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," he said.

"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."

Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1, Putin said, adding that Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk.

Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, he said, adding that Moscow had already transferred to Belarus a number of Iskander tactical missile systems than can be used to launch nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in OttawaEditing by Matthew Lewis and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:26pFactbox-Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big is it and who..
RE
02:05pPutin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there
RE
12:57pUkraine's top soldier says situation in embattled Bakhmut is stabilising
RE
10:58aFactbox: The biggest financial crises of the last four decades
RE
08:21aRussia pardons 5,000 former criminals after fighting in Ukraine, Prigozhin says
RE
03:23aRussia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukra..
RE
02:34aPutin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia
RE
02:19aRussian parliament speaker: we should punish any 'assistance ..
RE
02:17aRussian parliament speaker: we should amend legislation to ba..
RE
03/24Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer