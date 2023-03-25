Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia will station tactical
nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on
Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support
for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West.
Although not unexpected and while Putin said the move would
not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of the
Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of
its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.
The United States - the world's other nuclear superpower -
has reacted cautiously to Putin's statement, with a senior
administration official saying there were no signs Moscow
planned to use its nuclear weapons.
Putin likened his plans to the U.S. stationing its weapons
in Europe and said that Russia would not be transferring control
to Belarus. But this could be the first time since the mid-1990s
that Russia were to base such weapons outside the country.
"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United
States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed
their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied
countries," Putin told state television.
"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our
obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international
obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."
Tensions have grown over the war in Ukraine after heavy
supplies of Western weaponry to Kyiv and Moscow shifting its
rhetoric on its military operation away from "demilitarisation"
of its neighbour to fighting "the collective West" there.
Some hawkish Russian politicians and commentators have long
speculated about nuclear strikes, saying Russia has the right to
defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its
limits.
"Tactical" nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific
gains on a battlefield rather than those with the capacity to
wipe out cities. It is unclear how many such weapons Russia has,
given it is an area still shrouded in Cold War secrecy.
Experts told Reuters the development was significant, since
Russia had until now been proud that unlike the United States,
it did not deploy nuclear weapons outside its borders.
The senior U.S. administration official noted that Russia
and Belarus had been speaking about the transfer of nuclear
weapons for some time.
"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic
nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a
nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defence of
the NATO alliance," the official said.
NATO'S THRESHOLD
Putin did not specify when the weapons would be transferred
to Belarus, which has borders with three NATO members - Poland,
Lithuania and Latvia. He said Russia would complete the
construction of a storage facility there by July 1.
"This is part of Putin's game to try to intimidate NATO ...
because there is no military utility from doing this in Belarus
as Russia has so many of these weapons and forces inside
Russia," said Hans Kristensen, director of the nuclear
information project at the Federation of American Scientists.
It was also unclear where in Belarus the weapons would be
stationed. The transfer would expand Russia's nuclear strike
ability along NATO's eastern border.
Although the Kremlin has never publicly confirmed it, the
West has long being saying that Russia keeps nuclear-capable
missiles in Kaliningrad, its Baltic coast exclave between NATO
and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons called
Putin's announcement an extremely dangerous escalation.
"In the context of the war in Ukraine, the likelihood of
miscalculation or misinterpretation is extremely high. Sharing
nuclear weapons makes the situation much worse and risks
catastrophic humanitarian consequences," it said on Twitter.
Putin said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
had long requested the deployment. There was no immediate
reaction from Lukashenko.
While the Belarusian army has not formally fought in
Ukraine, Minsk and Moscow have a close military relationship.
Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops
into Ukraine last year and the two nations stepped up joint
military training.
"We are not handing over (the weapons). And the U.S. does
not hand (them) over to its allies. We're basically doing the
same thing they've been doing for a decade," Putin said.
"They have allies in certain countries and they train ...
their crews. We are going to do the same thing."
Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of
carrying tactical nuclear weapons, Putin said, adding that it
had already transferred to Belarus a number of Iskander tactical
missile systems that can launch nuclear weapons.
"It's a very significant move," said Nikolai Sokol, a senior
fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and
Non-Proliferation.
"Russia had always been very proud that it had no nuclear
weapons outside its territory. So, now, yes, they are changing
that and it's a big change."
