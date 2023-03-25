Putin says Moscow to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia will station tactical
nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, President Vladimir
Putin said on Saturday, marking the first time since the
mid-1990s that Moscow will have based such arms outside the
country.
Putin made the announcement at a time of growing tensions
with the West over the Ukraine war and as some Russian
commentators speculate about possible nuclear strikes.
The United States - the world's other nuclear superpower -
reacted cautiously. A senior administration official noted
Russia and Belarus had talked about such a deal over the past
year, and said there were no signs Moscow planned to use its
nuclear weapons.
"Tactical" nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific
gains in the battlefield rather than those with the capacity to
wipe out cities. It is unclear how many such weapons Russia has,
given it is an area still shrouded in Cold War secrecy.
Experts told Reuters the development was significant, since
Russia had until now been proud that unlike the United States,
it did not deploy nuclear weapons outside its borders.
Putin told state television that Belarusian President
Alexander Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing
tactical nuclear weapons in his country.
"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United
States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed
their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied
countries," he said.
"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our
obligations, I emphasize, without violating our international
obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons."
The senior U.S. administration official noted Moscow and
Minsk had been speaking about the transfer of nuclear weapons
for some time.
"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic
nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a
nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of
the NATO alliance," the official said.
There was no immediate reaction from Lukashenko.
Putin did not specify when the weapons would be
transferred to Belarus, which has borders with three NATO
members - Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
"This is part of Putin's game to try to intimidate NATO ...
because there is no military utility from doing this in Belarus
as Russia has so many of these weapons and forces inside
Russia," said Hans Kristensen, director of the nuclear
information project at the Federation of American Scientists.
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
denounced what it called an extremely dangerous escalation.
"In the context of the war in Ukraine, the likelihood of
miscalculation or misinterpretation is extremely high. Sharing
nuclear weapons makes the situation much worse and risks
catastrophic humanitarian consequences," it said in a tweet.
Russia and Belarus have a close military relationship and
Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops
into Ukraine last year. This January, the two nations stepped up
joint military training.
Kyiv says it cannot rule out an attack from Belarus, but
that there are not enough forces there for an offensive now and
that Lukashenko would like his troops to stay out of the war
despite pressure from Moscow.
As part of the deal announced by Putin, Russia will have
completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical
nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1.
"We are not handing over (the weapons). And the U.S. does
not hand (them) over to its allies. We're basically doing the
same thing they've been doing for a decade," Putin said.
"They have allies in certain countries and they train ...
their crews. We are going to do the same thing."
Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of
carrying tactical nuclear weapons, Putin said, adding that
Moscow had already transferred to Belarus a number of Iskander
tactical missile systems that can launch nuclear weapons.
"It's a very significant move," said Nikolai Sokol, a senior
fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and
Non-Proliferation. "Russia had always been very proud that it
had no nuclear weapons outside its territory. So, now, yes, they
are changing that and it's a big change."
When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, nuclear weapons
were deployed in the four newly-independent states of Russia,
Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
In May 1992, the four states agreed all the weapons should
be based in Russia and the transfer of warheads from Ukraine,
Belarus and Kazakhstan was completed in 1996.
