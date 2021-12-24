Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 09:58:29 am
73.648 RUB   +0.44%
Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe

12/24/2021 | 09:15am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Beginning exports via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea would lead to a reduction in gas prices in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by local news agencies on Friday.

Nord Stream 2, completed in September, has faced resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe.

"The additional gas supplies on the European gas market would surely reduce the price on an exchange, on the spot (market)," Putin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The pipeline from Russia to Germany is still awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and the European Union.

Putin also said that Poland has sidelined Russia from managing the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which had resulted in surge of gas prices, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
