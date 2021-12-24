Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Beginning exports via the Nord
Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea would lead to a reduction
in gas prices in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin was
quoted as saying by local news agencies on Friday.
Nord Stream 2, completed in September, has faced resistance
from the United States and several countries including Poland
and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over
Europe.
"The additional gas supplies on the European gas market
would surely reduce the price on an exchange, on the spot
(market)," Putin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
The pipeline from Russia to Germany is still awaiting
regulatory approval from Berlin and the European Union.
Putin also said that Poland has sidelined Russia from
managing the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which had resulted in
surge of gas prices, Interfax news agency reported.
