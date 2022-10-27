Putin says U.S. needs to force Kyiv to negotiating table

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was ready for talks to end
the conflict in Ukraine, but said Kyiv was not prepared to sit
down at the negotiating table.
"It's not a question about us, we are ready for
negotiations. But the leaders in Kyiv decided not to continue
negotiations with Russia," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club
in Moscow.
"It is very easy to solve this problem if Washington gives a
signal to Kyiv to change its position and solve the problem
peacefully," he added.
There have been no peace talks between the two since
attempts at a negotiated settlement fell apart in the first
weeks of the conflict, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy has explicitly ruled out a negotiated deal with Putin.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)