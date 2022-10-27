Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:22 2022-10-27 am EDT
61.3000 RUB   +0.08%
10:37aPutin says West is playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'
10:20aChina willing to deepen relationship with Russia, says senior diplomat
09:33aItaly will not be dependent on China, minister says
Putin says West is playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'

10/27/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Russian President Putin addresses heads of security agencies of CIS states via video link in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game over Ukraine but that the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia.

Putin, speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club, said the West was blinded by colonialism and was trying to contain the rest of the world.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


