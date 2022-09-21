Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:15 2022-09-21 am EDT
61.1350 RUB   -0.45%
02:28aGermany nationalises gas importer Uniper
RE
02:24aPutin says West engaging in nuclear blackmail, Russia can respond
RE
02:20aRussian rouble down to 61.2 vs dollar after Putin announces partial mobilisation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Putin signs decree on mobilisation, says West wants to destroy Russia

09/21/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Victory Day Parade in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

In a televised address, Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:28aGermany nationalises gas importer Uniper
RE
02:24aPutin says West engaging in nuclear blackmail, Russia can respond
RE
02:20aRussian rouble down to 61.2 vs dollar after Putin announces partial mobilisation
RE
02:16aPutin signs decree on mobilisation, says West wants to destroy Russia
RE
02:15aU.S. welcomes Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'
RE
02:00aRussia's Polyus H1 adjusted net profit down 25% on lower sales
RE
02:00aShould Europe risk social fallout and lean towards more nuclear? - Maguire
RE
01:52aU.S. wheat, corn retreat; Black Sea supply worries limit losses
RE
12:53aBUOYANT COAL INDUSTRY SEEKS WAYS TO : Russell
RE
12:41aOil prices tick up on supply woes but Fed rate hike bets cap gains
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish