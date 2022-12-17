Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:28 2022-12-16 pm EST
64.0000 RUB   +0.20%
Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies

12/17/2022 | 02:42am EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Joint Headquarters of the Russian armed forces, in an unknown location

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military operation in Ukraine should proceed, according to Russian news agency reports.

Putin took soundings from them on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of Russia's joint task force on military operations in Ukraine, TASS and Interfax reported.

"We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Putin spent the whole of Friday at the headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

No other details of Putin's visit or its location have been reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
03:00aToddler's body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukra..
RE
02:42aPutin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
RE
02:29aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:29aKyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
RE
12/16Griner to advocate for Americans detained abroad
RE
12/16Weekly market update : Let's remain cautious
MS
12/16No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon's UFO deep-dive
RE
12/16Industrials Down as Traders Digest Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12/16U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise
RE
12/16Wheat Slides as Russian Risk Premium Wears Off -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
