Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:58:15 2023-02-09 am EST
72.9560 RUB   +1.29%
10:56aSanctioned oligarch accuses U.S. of stealing his assets, vows to fight in Russian court
RE
10:48aQuarter of Ukrainians at risk of severe mental health conditions - WHO
RE
10:33aTrafigura to record $577 million charge after nickel fraud
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Quarter of Ukrainians at risk of severe mental health conditions - WHO

02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The WHO logo is pictured in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - A quarter of Ukraine's population is at risk of developing a severe mental health condition as the country grapples with the year-long Russian invasion, a special advisor to the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Michel Kazatchkine, special advisor to the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said the conflict in Ukraine had not only resulted in a shortage of medical supplies and personnel but had also caused a major threat to mental health.

"WHO estimates that at this time, one out of four people in Ukraine is at risk of severe mental health conditions," Kazatchkine told reporters.

Describing a recent visit to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Kazatchkine said he had seen dozens of military personnel hospitalised with "acute and tragic anxiety, depression and psychiatric conditions."

"Mental health is becoming a predominant public health issue in Ukraine," he said. "The war and its consequences have led to an increased use of licit and illicit psychoactive substances."

Kazatchkine added that the health crisis in Ukraine was expected to spread to other parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, partly as a result of an economic downturn in Russia, whose economy is closely linked to that of many other former Soviet republics.

"The economic downturn comes on a background of fragile health systems and very constrained health budgets," he said.

Russian forces have been advancing in recent weeks, aided by freshly mobilised recruits.

Ukraine says it expects Russia to broaden that offensive with a big push as the invasion's Feb. 24 anniversary approaches.

(Reporting by Cécile Mantovani; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:56aSanctioned oligarch accuses U.S. of stealing his assets, vows to fight in Russian court
RE
10:48aQuarter of Ukrainians at risk of severe mental health conditions - WHO
RE
10:33aTrafigura to record $577 million charge after nickel fraud
RE
10:30aUkraine agrees repairs of heavy armour in Czech Republic
RE
10:21aU.S., Britain impose sanctions on Russia's Trickbot hacking gang
RE
09:29aSpaceX curbs Starlink's use in Ukraine
RE
09:26aEU parliamentary committee backs greener buildings renovation drive
RE
09:16aUK, U.S.,Australia perform China-focused air drills
RE
09:08aRussia's Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa's Sahel
RE
08:56aRussia expects Sberbank to pay dividends on 2022 profits -TASS
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish