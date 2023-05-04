EXCLUSIVE - RUSSIA NOT WILLING TO AMASS RUPEES AS TRADE GAP REMAINS LARGE -SOURCES
Russia Not Willing To Amass Rupees As Trade Gap Rema…
Today at 03:50 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed - 03:50:53 2023-05-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|79.2993 RUB
|-0.22%
|-3.42%
|+9.69%
|09:57am
|Exclusive-India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees -sources
|RE
|09:50am
|INDIA SETTLING PAYMENTS WITH RUSSIA IN MULTIPLE CURR…
|RE
EXCLUSIVE - RUSSIA NOT WILLING TO AMASS RUPEES AS TRADE GAP REMAINS LARGE -SOURCES
|
Exclusive-India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees -sources
RE
|RE
|
INDIA SETTLING PAYMENTS WITH RUSSIA IN MULTIPLE CURR…
RE
|RE
|
INDIA, RUSSIA SUSPEND NEGOTIATIONS TO SETTLE BILATER…
RE
|RE
|
Russia Not Willing To Amass Rupees As Trade Gap Rema…
RE
|RE
|
Germany's Uniper rides gas price fall to quarterly net profit
RE
|RE
|
Ukraine president to visit war crimes court in The Hague Thursday
RE
|RE
|
Italy unlikely to renew China deal, but needs time, official says
RE
|RE
|
Russian oil companies accelerate commissioning of new wells - Vedomosti
RE
|RE
|
Rheinmetall misses Q1 operating earnings expectations
RE
|RE
|
Germany's Trade Surplus Rose in March as Both Exports, Imports Fell
DJ
|DJ