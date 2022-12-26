Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:44 2022-12-26 am EST
69.5300 RUB   +2.25%
02:22aRouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July
RE
02:00aRussia's long-range air force to get new hypersonic missiles - Interfax
RE
01:51aGazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

RUSSIA'S DEFENCE MINISTRY: AVIATION EQUIPMENT AT ENGELS AIR BASE…

12/26/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIA'S DEFENCE MINISTRY: AVIATION EQUIPMENT AT ENGELS AIR BASE NOT DAMAGED - TASS


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:22aRouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July
RE
02:00aRussia's long-range air force to get new hypersonic missiles - Interfax
RE
01:51aGazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
12:29aThree killed from falling drone wreckage at Russian military base in Saratov -Defence M..
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aRussia's defence ministry: ukrainian drone shot down at engels..
RE
12:12aRussia's defence ministry: aviation equipment at engels air ba..
RE
12/25INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
12/25Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks
RE
12/25Russian troops work 'round-the-clock' on new air defence positions - Interfax
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish