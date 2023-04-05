Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:48:23 2023-04-05 am EDT
79.4300 RUB   +0.16%
03:00aRS Group profit tops consensus; Entain goes shopping
AN
03:00aRussia's vtb cfo: bank unlikely to pay dividends on 2023 results…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: expects suspension of coupon payments on subordina…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

RUSSIA'S GAZPROM: RESUMES GAS SUPPLIES TO CHINA VIA POWER OF SIB…

04/05/2023 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIA'S GAZPROM: RESUMES GAS SUPPLIES TO CHINA VIA POWER OF SIBERIA PIPELINE AFTER MAINTENANCE


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:00aRS Group profit tops consensus; Entain goes shopping
AN
03:00aRussia's vtb cfo: bank unlikely to pay dividends on 2023 results…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: expects suspension of coupon payments on subordina…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb cfo: bank expects record profits in 2023…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb cfo: bank plans to raise 50-125 bln rbls in q2 spo…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb cfo: q1 net profit at around 140 bln rbls…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: 2022 fy net interest income down 50.3% y/y to 321.…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: total regulatory capital decreased 5.4% in 2022 to…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: assets rose 17.1% in 2022 to 24.4 trln rbls, large…
RE
03:00aRussia's vtb: 2022 provisioning costs increased 343.4% y/y to 51…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer