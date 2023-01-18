Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:30:30 2023-01-18 am EST
68.6500 RUB   +0.23%
04:42aRussia's lavrov: obama started diplomatic row with russia in de…
RE
04:41aRussia's lavrov: biden had asked putin in 2022 to get u.s., rus…
RE
04:40aRussia's Sberbank to start operations in Crimea
RE
RUSSIA'S LAVROV: RELATIONS WITH UNITED STATES WON'T BE AS BEFOR…

01/18/2023 | 04:33am EST
RUSSIA'S LAVROV: RELATIONS WITH UNITED STATES WON'T BE AS BEFORE


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish