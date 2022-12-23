Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:06 2022-12-23 am EST
68.8720 RUB   +2.79%
RUSSIA'S NOVAK: THERE IS DEMAND FOR OUR GAS, IT'S CHEAP…

12/23/2022 | 02:48am EST
RUSSIA'S NOVAK: THERE IS DEMAND FOR OUR GAS, IT'S CHEAP


© Reuters 2022
02:48aRussia's Novak says Moscow's gas remains in demand, Turkey hub under discussion
RE
02:48aRussia's novak: there is demand for our gas, it's cheap…
RE
02:47aRussia's novak: we plan to reach lng production of 60 mln t per…
RE
02:47aRussia's novak: we are actively diversifying lng supplies…
RE
02:46aRussia's novak: decision on gas hub in turkey expected during 20…
RE
02:45aRussia's novak: gas hub in turkey may provide tools for gas pric…
RE
02:45aRussia's novak: gazprom is actively working with turkish colleag…
RE
02:45aRussia's novak: too early to talk about results of investigation…
RE
02:24aVolatile rouble falls again, cutting short slight recovery
RE
01:57aRussian Deputy PM Warns of Up to 7% Oil Output Reduction After G7 Price Caps
MT
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish