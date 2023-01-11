Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:52:28 2023-01-11 am EST
68.4800 RUB   -1.57%
07:04aUS Wholesale Electricity Prices Were Volatile in 2022 Due to Extreme Weather, High Natural Gas Prices, EIA Reports
MT
06:56aRussia's putin thanks russian government for job done in 2022…
RE
06:41aRouble firms after central bank flags forex intervention
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

RUSSIA'S PUTIN THANKS RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT FOR JOB DONE IN 2022…

01/11/2023 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIA'S PUTIN THANKS RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT FOR JOB DONE IN 2022


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:04aUS Wholesale Electricity Prices Were Volatile in 2022 Due to Extreme Weather, High Natu..
MT
06:56aRussia's putin thanks russian government for job done in 2022…
RE
06:41aRouble firms after central bank flags forex intervention
RE
06:38aWintershall Dea targets record output from Norway this year
RE
06:34aNATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure
RE
06:30aMarketmind: Keeping counsel 'til CPI
RE
06:20aInflation rises to 30.24% in Moldova as war in Ukraine hits economy
RE
06:15aGermany's ties with China could change fundamentally - SPD leader
RE
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Steady, C..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish