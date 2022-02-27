Log in
RUSSIAN ROUBLE TRADING AT 106.9975 PER DOLLAR ON EBS…

02/27/2022 | 05:28pm EST
RUSSIAN ROUBLE TRADING AT 106.9975 PER DOLLAR ON EBS


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:28pRussian rouble trading at 106.9975 per dollar on ebs…
RE
05:11pJapan's sanctions to help impose massive costs on Russia, U.S. says
RE
05:09pEU's Breton wants Google, YouTube to ban war propaganda accounts
RE
04:39pRouble, euro plunge after West steps up Russia sanctions; yen gains
RE
04:36pEU's Breton wants Google, YouTube to ban war propaganda accounts
RE
04:13pRussian rouble yet to trade in asia, quoted at 98.00 on reuters…
RE
04:02pAustralian dollar falls 1.11% to $0.7157 after west steps up san…
RE
03:52pEuro down 1.2% versus dollar after weekend at $1.1135 after west…
RE
03:49pRussians queue for cash as West targets banks over Ukraine
RE
03:34pAt U.N., U.S. urges Russia to tone down 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric
RE
