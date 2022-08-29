Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:21 2022-08-29 am EDT
60.3750 RUB   +0.14%
Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials

08/29/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia said radiation levels at the region's nuclear power plant were normal and the situation there was under control, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The plants Russian-installed administration earlier said a Ukrainian artillery strike had punched a hole in the roof of a building used to store reactor fuel at the site.

Russia and Ukraine have been trading accusations over the attacks on the area around the plant (Reporting by Reuters)


09:18aRussia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022
RE
08:43aDell Reportedly Ends All Operations in Russia
MT
08:38aRussia sharply scales back Far East war games with China
RE
08:37aZelenskiy accuses Russia as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch
RE
07:50aRussia likely to increase gas flaring as storages fill, IEA's Birol says
RE
07:46aUkraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun
RE
07:41aHungary seeks increased gas supplies from Gazprom -foreign minister
RE
07:25aCorn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops
RE
06:44aUN nuclear inspectors set for Zaporizhzhia trip
RE
06:41aIEA HEAD BIROL : We will see more and more gas flaring in russia…
RE
