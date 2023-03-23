Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:39:20 2023-03-23 pm EDT
76.0219 RUB   -1.14%
03:22aPhilippines Central Bank Slows Pace of Rate Increases Amid Global Banking-Sector Turmoil
DJ
02:32aClass Editori returns to profit but results fall short of targets
AN
02:15aOil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Raids against Russian group Memorial part of intimidation campaign -EU

03/23/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks inside an office of the human rights group Memorial in Moscow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday denounced Russian police raids against the Nobel Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, describing them as part of an intimidation and harassment campaign.

Russian security forces raided the homes of former employees of Memorial on Tuesday and took some of them in for questioning, the group said.

Founded to document political repression in the Soviet Union, Memorial was officially banned in late 2021 after the authorities claimed it supported terrorism and extremism, charges the group called absurd.

"The recent actions by the Russian authorities constitute yet another step in the ongoing intimidation and persecution of independent and critical voices in the Russian society," the spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Peter Stano, said in a statement in Brussels.

Memorial's work in Russia has been invaluable in defence of human rights and against "attempts to manipulate the historical memory of political repression in Russia in the 20th century", he added.

"The EU calls upon the Russian authorities to stop the unfounded prosecution and police harassment of Memorial and its staff - and to respect the rule of law," Stano said.

Tuesday's raids were carried out after Russian investigators accused the now dissolved group of allegedly including the names of World War Two-era Nazi collaborators on their historical list of victims of political terror.

The raids were condemned by rights groups internationally as well as what remains of Russia's domestic opposition.

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, President Vladimir Putin has accelerated Russia's drive to suppress dissenting voices, including independent media, non-governmental rights groups and political opponents.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:22aPhilippines Central Bank Slows Pace of Rate Increases Amid Global Banking-Sector Turmoi..
DJ
02:32aClass Editori returns to profit but results fall short of targets
AN
02:15aOil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctione..
RE
01:02aEU hopes to steer clear of summit showdown on combustion engine phase-out
RE
12:41aRussia's Medvedev says West won't leave Russia, China alone -TASS
RE
03/22Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts
RE
03/22North Korea doesn't appear poised for imminent nuclear test, U.S. official says
RE
03/22China expected to account for 40% of this year's oil demand recovery
RE
03/22Spain's PM Sanchez to go on state visit to China
RE
03/22Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer