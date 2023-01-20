Ratings agency Fitch affirms Ukraine's credit rating at 'CC'

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday
affirmed Ukraine's credit rating at 'CC', saying further
foreign-currency commercial debt restructuring is likely due to
the economic fallout from the Russia war and large fiscal needs
in the medium term.
Ukraine suffered its sharpest economic decline in over 30
years in 2022 because of the war, with preliminary economy
ministry data in early January showing a 30.4% drop in gross
domestic product last year.
However, the European nation's economic decline slowed in
late 2022 after Russia's retreat from some southern areas of
Ukraine. Its national bank in October forecast a continued
gradual recovery in gross domestic product in 2023-24.
Foreign aid is set to remain of critical importance to
Ukraine's financial stability and economy. Government officials
have said Ukraine received about $31 billion in foreign grants
and loans in 2022.
"We anticipate a high deficit into the medium term, due
to reconstruction needs, greater social spending including on
war veterans, and an increase on pre-war defence expenditure,"
Fitch said in a statement.
Fitch typically does not assign outlooks for sovereigns with
a rating of 'CCC+' or below, the agency said.
(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)