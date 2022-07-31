Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:45 30/07/2022 BST
62.0500 RUB   +0.89%
04:36pRed Cross renews appeal to visit site of Ukrainian POW attack
RE
04:15pRed Cross condemns attacks on Ukrainian POWs, has got no access to site
RE
04:10pOn Navy Day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Red Cross condemns attacks on Ukrainian POWs, has got no access to site

07/31/2022 | 04:15pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of prison shelling in Olenivka

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of Friday's attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, it said on Sunday, condemning the incident at the Olenivka facility in eastern Ukraine.

"Families must receive urgent news of and answers on what happened to their loved ones. The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack and bring clarity to this issue. However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to carry out public investigations into alleged war crimes," it said in a statement.

Russia on Sunday invited United Nations and Red Cross experts to probe the deaths of dozens of prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over the missile strike or explosion early on Friday that appeared to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in the front-line town of Olenivka.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday published a list of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said was a Ukrainian military strike with a U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Ukraine's armed forces have denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery attacked the prison to hide mistreatment there.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish