  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:18 2022-10-26 pm EDT
61.2500 RUB   +1.66%
01:15pRussians dig in to defend key city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces say
RE
01:13pBiden and Israel's Herzog to discuss Iran's nuclear threat
RE
01:02pRemains of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine being returned to family -State Dept
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Remains of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine being returned to family -State Dept

10/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The remains of a U.S. citizen killed in fighting in Ukraine have been identified and released to Ukrainian authorities and will soon be returned to the person's family, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not identify the individual, citing respect for the family's privacy. In a statement, he expressed Washington's support for Ukraine's help recovering the person's remains in negotiations with Russia.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's president's office, earlier on Wednesday identified the U.S. citizen as Joshua Jones, describing him as a U.S. Army veteran whose remains were recovered in a prisoner swap with Russia.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
