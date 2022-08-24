Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:45 2022-08-24 pm EDT
59.8229 RUB   +0.54%
01:51pDell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales
RE
01:36pRomania's energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 billion
RE
01:08pItalian group Eni aims invest in Libyan gas output
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Romania's energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 billion

08/24/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Romanian Energy Minister, Virgil Popescu, talks on the phone before an interview with Reuters

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's scheme to shield households and smaller businesses from soaring energy bills will cost around 16 billion lei ($3.27 billion), Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday.

He added that the coalition government was also considering windfall taxes on the entire energy supply chain.

Romania has capped gas and electricity bills for households and most other consumers up to certain monthly consumption levels, and is compensating suppliers for the difference.

But already high prices are set to rise further, amplified by the war in Ukraine and European sanctions on Russia.

The energy support scheme is seen as a major risk for Romania's already large budget deficit, with the government's ability to reduce the shortfall a main driver of its credit rating.

Popescu said the country's independent energy regulator ANRE had initially estimated the support scheme, which will run until end-March 2023, would cost 40 billion lei before revising it down to 16 billion lei.

A previous support scheme, which ran from November 2021 until March cost 4.5 billion lei, ANRE has said.

The government already has windfall taxes in place on gas and electricity producers, but has stopped short of taxing traders and suppliers.

"We are very much thinking about taxing the entire chain: production, intermediaries, suppliers," Popescu told reporters, adding the government had yet to finalise specifics. "Taxation must be as fair as possible ... we tax everybody when profits are very high."

The leftist Social Democrats, parliament's biggest party and part of the governing coalition, support replacing the cap-and-subsidy scheme with regulated prices from next year on a short-term basis, but the coalition has yet to agree.

The president of the Romanian association of energy suppliers estimated earlier this week that the government will gain more than 43 billion lei ($8.78 billion) from the energy sector in regular and windfall taxes as well as dividends.

($1 = 4.8953 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:51pDell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales
RE
01:36pRomania's energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 billion
RE
01:08pItalian group Eni aims invest in Libyan gas output
RE
12:08pRussia's July industrial output down 0.5% y/y
RE
12:04pRussian consumer prices dip again but inflation expectations rise
RE
11:57aKfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:44aPride, defiance and solidarity mark Ukrainian Independence Day under pall of war
RE
11:43aUkraine spy chief says Russian offensive slowing due to fatigue
RE
11:37aRussia has put world 'on the brink of radiation catastrophe' -Zelenskiy
RE
11:34aJailed Russian politician Navalny says he is back in punishment cell
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish