Rotterdam port's throughput up 0.3% in 2022; LNG, coal rise

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Throughput volumes for
Europe's largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351
million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said
on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of
container traffic with Russia.
Such traffic, which had made up around 8% of Rotterdam's
total in recent years, had "practically stopped", they said,
while LNG and coal replaced Russian energy sources such as
natural gas that would have come to Europe by pipeline.
"The total volume makes it seem as if it is business as
usual in the port, but the big changes, especially with respect
to LNG and coal, indicate that the energy landscape has changed
dramatically," Chief Executive Allard Castelein said in a
statement.
LNG throughput increased by 74% to 8.6 million tonnes, and
coal throughput increased by 25% to 21.7 million tonnes, more
than offsetting falls in throughput of iron ore and agricultural
dry bulk products.
In the container segment, the number of TEUs, the standard
measure for shipping containers, fell by 4.4% to 10.9 million,
and fell 8.6% by weight as more empty containers arrived.
"Container logistics is still hampered by disruptions as
many vessels do not arrive on schedule," the port said, adding
that the volume decline was helping ease congestion.
