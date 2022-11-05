Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:15 2022-11-05 am EDT
61.9000 RUB    0.00%
03:05aFrom Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
RE
12:48aVietnam to continue facing difficulties securing fuel supplies - minister
RE
12:24aTrain crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
RE
Russia, China "protecting" N. Korea at UN - U.S.

11/05/2022 | 03:04am EDT
STORY: The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway requested the Security Council meet on Friday after Pyongyang fired multiple missiles.

"You don't get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine, or because you think they make a good regional buffer to the United States," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council, referring to Russia and China.

Russia and China are unlikely to agree to any council action over North Korea's latest missile launches, diplomats said.

The council should play a constructive role rather than always stressing on pressure," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said. "Under the current circumstances, the council should in particular strive to mitigate confrontation, ease tensions, and promote the political settlement."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Friday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches.

He urged Pyongyang to "immediately desist from taking any further provocative action" and take immediate steps to resume talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish