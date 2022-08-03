Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via
the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on
Wednesday, operator data showed.
Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to
Germany were at 14,413,152 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for
0800-0900 CET, a similar level to the previous 24 hours.
Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity
on July 27 citing maintenance work.
Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine
via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.8 mcm the previous
day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland
from Germany were little changed from the previous day, data
from operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 2,283,879 kWh/h on Wednesday morning at
0800-0900 CET.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)