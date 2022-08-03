Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:44 2022-08-03 am EDT
61.0500 RUB   +2.82%
Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady

08/03/2022 | 03:52am EDT
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Wednesday, operator data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,413,152 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, a similar level to the previous 24 hours.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity on July 27 citing maintenance work.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.8 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were little changed from the previous day, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,283,879 kWh/h on Wednesday morning at 0800-0900 CET. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
