Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:42 2022-11-28 am EST
60.7500 RUB   +0.16%
01:11aEurope's south offers a warm welcome to energy migrants
RE
01:03aExclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wrestle with demand - sources
RE
01:00aBurkina Faso's vanishing gold boom puts livelihoods at risk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia, U.S. have ways to manage nuclear risks - RIA cites U.S. diplomat

11/28/2022 | 12:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

(Reuters) - Russia and the United States have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russia's state news agency, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.

Earlier this month, CIA director William Burns met Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russian foreign intelligence, and warned him about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons, the White House said. Russia has said the issues discussed were "sensitive" and declined to comment on them.

"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks and that was the purpose of CIA director Burns' meeting with his Russian counterpart," Rood said in a video on RIA's Telegram channel.

"Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine."

Rood said if there is need for another conversation in that channel it can happen.

"There is not anything scheduled that I know of."

Russia said after Naryshkin's meeting with Burns that Moscow was open to more high-level talks with the United States, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden as "out of the question" for now.

Officials from the two countries were set to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, although Moscow has played down the prospect of a quick breakthrough.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:11aEurope's south offers a warm welcome to energy migrants
RE
01:03aExclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wrestle w..
RE
01:00aBurkina Faso's vanishing gold boom puts livelihoods at risk
RE
12:33aRussia, U.S. have ways to manage nuclear risks - RIA cites U.S. diplomat
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Dip on China Covid Protest Worri..
DJ
12:11aGlobal oil market signals short-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil
RE
11/27Seaborne thermal coal returns to pre-Ukraine invasi..
RE
11/27Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk
RE
11/27UK Parliamentary Committee to Question Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing on Aviation Procurem..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish