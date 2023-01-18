Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:30:40 2023-01-18 am EST
68.6000 RUB   +0.16%
04:42aRussia's lavrov: obama started diplomatic row with russia in de…
RE
04:41aRussia's lavrov: biden had asked putin in 2022 to get u.s., rus…
RE
04:40aRussia's Sberbank to start operations in Crimea
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table

01/18/2023 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds a news conference, in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestions were absurd.

Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to discuss the conflict with Western countries and to respond to any serious proposals, but that any talks needed to address Russia's wider security concerns.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov called again for NATO to remove its "military infrastructure" from Ukraine and other countries close to Russia's borders.

"There can be no talk of negotiations with Zelenskiy," Lavrov said, describing the Ukrainian leader's 10-point plan unveiled last November as consisting of "completely absurd initiatives".

"As for the prospects for negotiations between Russia and the West on the Ukrainian issue, we will be ready to respond to any serious proposals. (But) we don't see any serious proposals yet. We will be ready to consider them and decide," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said statements by Western governments that they would not discuss anything about Ukraine without Kyiv's involvement were "all nonsense", because the West was actually taking the decisions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:42aRussia's lavrov: obama started diplomatic row with russia in de…
RE
04:41aRussia's lavrov: biden had asked putin in 2022 to get u.s., rus…
RE
04:40aRussia's Sberbank to start operations in Crimea
RE
04:40aRussia's lavrov: washington broke off strategic dialogue with r…
RE
04:39aLavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
RE
04:38aRussia's lavrov: dismisses talks of reparations or tribunal ove…
RE
04:35aRussia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table
RE
04:33aRussia's lavrov: relations with united states won't be as befor…
RE
04:25aU.S. redirecting Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine - New York Times
RE
04:20aClimate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish