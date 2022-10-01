Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
59.0750 RUB   -0.21%
04:37pRussia abandons key Ukrainian bastion
RE
03:42pGermany says it will supply Ukraine with air defence system in days
RE
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia abandons key Ukrainian bastion

10/01/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Russia said on Saturday (October 1, 2022) its troops had abandoned a key bastion in occupied eastern Ukraine.

The town of Lyman, Kyiv said, had been entered by Ukrainian forces.

This moment was posted on social media by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

"Lyman will be Ukraine," a Ukrainian soldier said before taping a flag on a welcome sign on the way into town.

The statement from Moscow ended hours of silence after Ukraine first said it had surrounded thousands of Russian troops in the area.

The Russian defense ministry's statement made no mention of its troops being encircled at Lyman, diverging starkly from Ukraine's version of events.

Neither side's battlefield assertions could be independently verified.

It would be a stinging defeat for Moscow and come just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk, where Lyman is located.

Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya who describes himself as a foot soldier of Putin, said he was unable to remain silent amid the defeat.

He wrote in a Telegram post that drastic measures like the use of low-yield nuclear weapons should be considered.

About 30 miles from Lyman, volunteers scrambled to evacuate residents from Bakhmut.

Daniel Taylor is an American volunteer working with the Ukrainian evacuation team:

"We're here to evacuate civilians from Bakhmut, which is coming under Russian fire."

"And how many civilians today?"

"So far, three and then we're picking up another."

One resident told Reuters that with the shelling it was "impossible" to stay.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:37pRussia abandons key Ukrainian bastion
RE
03:42pGermany says it will supply Ukraine with air defence system in days
RE
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
10:53aLatvian PM casts his vote in general election
RE
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish