  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:07:20 2023-01-28 am EST
70.6270 RUB   +1.23%
12:25pRussia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in 'deliberate' strike on hospital
RE
12:10pRheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO
RE
11:11aThree killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in 'deliberate' strike on hospital

01/28/2023 | 12:25pm EST
(Reuters) - Russia accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately striking a hospital in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday in what it said was a war crime that killed 14 people and wounded 24 patients and medical staff wounded.

There was no immediate response to the allegations from Ukraine. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The alleged strike hit a hospital in the Russian-held settlement of Novoaidar and was carried out using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"A deliberate missile strike against a known functioning civilian medical facility is without doubt a serious war crime by the Kyiv regime," the defence ministry said.

"All those involved in the planning and execution of this crime will be found and held accountable."

Civilian and military medics had been working in the hospital for many months treating local people and soldiers, it said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of frequent war crimes in the conflict in which thousands of civilians have been killed and cities and towns pounded by artillery and air strikes. Russia denies targetting civilians.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
