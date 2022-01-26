Log in
Russia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire

01/26/2022 | 03:38pm EST
MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters.

Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.

He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Maria Kiselyova and John Irish; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)


© Reuters 2022
