Russia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Political advisers from Russia,
Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on
Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told
reporters.
Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict
in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of
talks, Kozak told a news conference.
But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.
He said another meeting of the four countries would be held
in two weeks in Berlin.
