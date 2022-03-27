Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

03/27/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia and Azerbaijan on Sunday traded barbs over the movement of Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh where a simmering dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared into a six-week war in 2020.

Azeri troops in 2020 drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

Russia said on Saturday it was deeply concerned about a rise in tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for calm after what it said were breaches of the 2020 ceasefire brokered by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia said Azerbaijan had violated the agreement by allowing its forces to enter a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers near the village of Farrukh but that Azerbaijan had by Sunday withdrawn the soldiers.

Azerbaijan, though, denied the Russian statement.

"There has been no change in the positions of the Azeri army in the village of Farrukh, which is part of the sovereign territories of our country," the Azeri defence ministry said.

"The information about the withdrawal of units of the Azerbaijani Army from those positions does not reflect the truth. Our army is in full control of the operational situation," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:39pRussia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh
RE
02:34pRUSSIA WARNS MEDIA : don't report interview with Ukrainian president
RE
02:32pUkrainian mourners ignore missile risks to attend military funerals
RE
01:53pRussia restricts access to Germany's Bild website
RE
12:36pRUSSIA WARNS MEDIA : don't report interview with Ukrainian president
RE
10:50aUkraine asks Red Cross not to open office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don
RE
10:13aUkrainian civilian death toll reaches 1,119 - U.N
RE
09:44aFrench retailer Auchan says it plans to remain in Russia, Ukraine calls for boycott
RE
09:35aFrance's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict
RE
07:39aPope evokes spectre of Ukraine war sparking global conflict
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish